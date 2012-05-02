Edvard Munch's 'The Scream' goes for $119.9 million at Sotheby's

Munch's "The Scream" achieved another milestone: It now ranks as the most expensive drawing publicly sold. For this version of “The Scream” -- one of four -- is best described as a crayon or pastel drawing, not a painting, on board. The Munch Museum in Oslo owns a pastel as well as a painted version, while the National Gallery of Norway holds the earliest painting, dated 1893.

The identity of the buyer, who was bidding by phone during the 12-minute auction, has not been confirmed. Bidding started at $40 million, with at least five bidders. Rumors before the sale, not confirmed, focused on interest from the royal family of Qatar.

The top spot was previously held by Picasso's 1932 “Nude, Green, Leave and Bust” -- a painting of his much-younger lover Marie-Therese Walter that sold at Christie’s in 2010 for $106.5 million.

NEW YORK -- Sometimes beauty is trumped by the beast. After bullish expectations and an aggressive marketing campaign for an image considered the quintessential expression of modern horror, Sotheby'sNew York sold Edvard Munch's 1895 “The Scream” for $119.9 million on Wednesday night, setting a record for the most expensive artwork sold at auction.

And it easily beat out the previous auction record for Munch, also held by Sotheby's. In 2008, the auction house sold the 1894 Munch painting "Vampire," a melodramatic image of a red-haired, bare-armed woman kissing a man's neck, for about $38 million.

Judd Tully, the art-market expert who is editor at large of Art+Auction magazine, said it was hard to identify the potential pool of buyers. “Under a dozen collectors have been identified who would buy something north of $50 million, and the number gets lower as the prices go up,” he said before the sale.

But in the case of such a “powerful and famous image,” he added, “there could be someone outside of that club who has fallen prey to the marketing campaign or just decided they wanted the image.”

The central image in this artwork is the gaping-mouthed, skull-like face and twisting torso that people know so well from reproductions, cartoons and a seemingly endless stream of merchandise, from shower curtains to neckties. The location depicted is Ekeberg Hill, an overlook point in the south of Oslo that was known as the scene of suicides.

Some read the image as a symbol of modern existentialist anguish, expressing fear of a hostile universe and perhaps even anticipating the horrors of the world wars. Others view it more specifically as an expression of personal suffering.

Munch's mother died of tuberculosis when he was 5; his sister Sophie died when he was 14; his father died when he was 25 and shortly after that his sister Laura was institutionalized.

According to Munch's biographer Sue Prideaux, Laura was committed to an asylum in Ekeberg for schizophrenia, and from the vantage point depicted in the artwork, you could hear the screams from the asylum patients as well as the animals from a slaughterhouse nearby.

The first owner of the work sold at Sotheby's was German chicory and coffee mogul Arthur von Franquet, a patron who also owned Munch's 1892 painting “Girl by the Window,” now at the Art Institute of Chicago. Its second owner was the Berlin banker and art collector Hugo Simon, who sold it through an art dealer around 1937 to Norwegian ship owner Thomas Olsen.

A neighbor of Munch's in the tiny town of Hvisten who became one of his greatest collectors, Olsen at one point helped the artist hide his works from the Nazis. Thomas's son Petter, who put the work up for sale at Sotheby's, has issued a statement saying he will be using the proceeds to finance the creation of a new Munch museum in Hvitsten.

For the months leading up to the sale, Sotheby's mounted an unprecedented campaign to help ensure that the celebrated image brought an illustrious price. On top of the usual glossy catalog spreads and the increasingly familiar video spots, Sotheby's also created a limited-edition catalog dedicated solely to "The Scream" with essays by Prideaux and New Yorker magazine writer Adam Gopnik. Along with showing off the drawing at London and New York previews, the auction house also flew it to the homes of interested collectors.