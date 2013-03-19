NEWS Obama's family influenced his gay-marriage shift, aides say | By Christi Parsons WASHINGTON -- As he weighed a shift in his public position on gay marriage, perhaps no one had as much influence on President Obama as his wife, Michelle. "This is something that, you know, we've talked about over the years and she, you know, she feels the same way, she feels the same way that I do," Obama told ABC's Robin Roberts on Wednesday. Even as Obama's position was in a state of evolution, White House advisors said, the first lady went out of her way to invite gay, lesbian, transgendered and bisexual couples to the events she sponsored for military families.

NEWS Obama camp noncommittal on gay-marriage plank in party platform | By Seema Mehta Just as President Obama's top campaign advisors are arguing that the prolonged GOP primary is raising controversial issues that will alienate the eventual GOP nominee from independent and swing voters in the fall, Democrats are facing a similar quandary. On Wednesday morning, the chairman of the 2012 Democratic National Convention, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, called for the party's platform to push for the legalization of gay marriage. That's a position opposed by Obama -- though he's said his views on the issue are "evolving" -- and one that many Democrats ostensibly would not want to have highlighted a few months before the general election.

ENTERTAINMENT Brad Pitt's mother knocks Obama on gay marriage, abortion stances | By Christie D'Zurilla Turns out Brad Pitt's mother doesn't much like at least one of her son's friends, according to a letter she wrote earlier this week knocking President Obama and supporting candidate Mitt Romney. Jane Pitt wrote her letter to the News-Leader in response to another reader's missive suggesting Christians not support Romney for president because of his Mormon faith. In the letter to the Springfield, Mo., paper, she pulled no punches. Urging "prayerful consideration" from fellow Christians as they choose how they'll vote in November, Mama Pitt made the point that a vote against Mormonism -- or no vote at all -- would translate into support for the self-identified pro-choice, pro-gay-marriage incumbent Obama.

OPINION The debate over speech Re "A lesson in expression," editorial, Feb. 27 I teach political science at Riverside Community College. There are students who would like to forgo the research it takes to understand an issue and instead depend on information they learned at Bible study. This is unacceptable. I have no problem with a student expressing his or her opinion in a class discussion. But if the assignment is to write an informative speech about gay marriage, and the student only factors in a religious argument, he would probably end up with an F in my classroom.

NEWS Obama hints shift on gay marriage | By Peter Nicholas President Obama's public position has long been that he doesn't support gay marriage. But at a fund-raising event in San Francisco Wednesday night, Obama was talking about how his work is not finished. He said it would take more than one term "for us to finish everything we need to do. " As he was talking about the unfinished work left to do, someone shouted out, "gay marriage!" Obama said--as if that person had just proved his point-- "our work is not finished. " So, is Obama saying gay marriage is part of that 'unfinished business'?