NEWS Obama camp noncommittal on gay-marriage plank in party platform | By Seema Mehta Just as President Obama's top campaign advisors are arguing that the prolonged GOP primary is raising controversial issues that will alienate the eventual GOP nominee from independent and swing voters in the fall, Democrats are facing a similar quandary. On Wednesday morning, the chairman of the 2012 Democratic National Convention, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, called for the party's platform to push for the legalization of gay marriage. That's a position opposed by Obama -- though he's said his views on the issue are "evolving" -- and one that many Democrats ostensibly would not want to have highlighted a few months before the general election.

NEWS Obama's family influenced his gay-marriage shift, aides say | By Christi Parsons WASHINGTON -- As he weighed a shift in his public position on gay marriage, perhaps no one had as much influence on President Obama as his wife, Michelle. "This is something that, you know, we've talked about over the years and she, you know, she feels the same way, she feels the same way that I do," Obama told ABC's Robin Roberts on Wednesday. Even as Obama's position was in a state of evolution, White House advisors said, the first lady went out of her way to invite gay, lesbian, transgendered and bisexual couples to the events she sponsored for military families.

ENTERTAINMENT Brad Pitt's mother knocks Obama on gay marriage, abortion stances | By Christie D'Zurilla Turns out Brad Pitt's mother doesn't much like at least one of her son's friends, according to a letter she wrote earlier this week knocking President Obama and supporting candidate Mitt Romney. Jane Pitt wrote her letter to the News-Leader in response to another reader's missive suggesting Christians not support Romney for president because of his Mormon faith. In the letter to the Springfield, Mo., paper, she pulled no punches. Urging "prayerful consideration" from fellow Christians as they choose how they'll vote in November, Mama Pitt made the point that a vote against Mormonism -- or no vote at all -- would translate into support for the self-identified pro-choice, pro-gay-marriage incumbent Obama.

OPINION The debate over speech Re "A lesson in expression," editorial, Feb. 27 I teach political science at Riverside Community College. There are students who would like to forgo the research it takes to understand an issue and instead depend on information they learned at Bible study. This is unacceptable. I have no problem with a student expressing his or her opinion in a class discussion. But if the assignment is to write an informative speech about gay marriage, and the student only factors in a religious argument, he would probably end up with an F in my classroom.

ENTERTAINMENT Carrie Underwood's gay marriage stance gets a conservative nod | By Christie D'Zurilla Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has come out in support of gay marriage - and at least one conservative political group is saying, "Good for her. " Underwood, who's set to play London's Royal Albert Hall this month, expressed her opinion to the Independent. The British paper, in turn, promptly wondered whether the country-crossover darling risked the " wrath " of her genre's traditionally conservative fan base. "As a married person myself, I don't know what it's like to be told I can't marry somebody I love and want to marry," Underwood told the Independent.