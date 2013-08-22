CALIFORNIA | LOCAL PERSPECTIVE ON HEALTH CARE REFORM : 'Pay or Play' Is a Losing Gamble : The Democrats would give us the ultimate bureaucracy. There are better ways to improve medical care. | LOUIS W. SULLIVAN, Dr. Louis W. Sullivan is secretary of Health and Human Services "Pay or play," a phrase that sounds like a new game in Las Vegas, is the catchy nickname for a health-care reform proposal that has been introduced by Democrats in Congress. Advertised as a simple way to get more people insured, it's really a back door to national health care, which would be a cumbersome bureaucratic system. The idea is simple--deceptively so.

CALIFORNIA | LOCAL An Ailing Profession : Medicine: New doctors enduring the challenges and rigors as first-year interns face a future clouded by skyrocketing costs and impending health-care reforms. | DEBORAH SCHOCH, TIMES STAFF WRITER The doctors for the 21st Century have arrived in force at Los Angeles County/Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, armed with their spanking-new medical degrees and eager to begin treating patients. Yet many of the young physicians starting their internships this summer are doing so on a note of trepidation, unsure what awaits them in the brave new world of health-care reform.

CALIFORNIA | LOCAL How to Spread a Policy Disease : Washington must act on health-care reform Washington, take note: While Congress and the White House play political poker over how much national health care reform there should be and how soon, the nation's most populous state isn't waiting to play its high-stakes hand. On the November state ballot is an ambitious but ill-advised initiative called the California Health Security Act. More than a million signatures were collected in order to bring the Canadian-style health care proposal up for a vote.

OPINION PERSPECTIVE ON HEALTH-CARE REFORM : Rx for Recovery--Next Year : The public still wants a plan, but it has to be concise, honest and gimmick-free--a task for the new Congress. | THEODORE R. MARMOR and MARK GOLDBERG, Theodore R. Marmor is a professor of public policy at Yale School of Management and author of "Understanding Health Care Reform" (Yale University Press, 1994 ) . Mark Goldberg, a management fellow at Yale University, is the editor of the magazine Domestic Affairs. During the last week of September, Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell officially declared what had been evident for weeks: For health care reform, the future is not now. Recriminations have already begun in earnest. But more important than assigning blame--of which there is more than enough to distribute--is drawing sensible lessons for the future. After all, the problems health-care reform was supposed to address--escalating costs and eroding coverage--have not suddenly disappeared.

CALIFORNIA | LOCAL PERSPECTIVE ON HEALTH-CARE REFORM : The Odd Jargon of the 95% Promise : The new buzzword is trigger, a device to force full coverage at some later date, letting this Congress off the hook. | MARK GOLDBERG and TED MARMOR and JERRY MASHAW, Mark Goldberg is the editor of Domestic Affairs magazine. Ted Marmor is a professor of politics and public policy at the Yale School of Organization and Management. Jerry Mashaw is a professor of law at Yale Law School. The health-care reform plan proposed Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader George J. Mitchell reflects Mitchell's political dilemmas. He knows he can't muster enough votes in the Senate to approve either the President's original bill or the bill likely to pass the House of Representatives. And he believes, sadly but accurately, that if he doesn't get a bill out of the Senate, the reform process will expire for this year or longer.