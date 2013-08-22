Advertisement
Health Care Reform

OPINION

Why Health-Care Reform May Be Beyond Saving

August 14, 1994 | William Schneider, William Schneider, a contributing editor to Opinion, is a political analyst for CNN
Comprehensive health-care reform is in big trouble. Here's the reason: President Bill Clinton has lost the support of a crucial political ally--the middle class. Without the support of the middle class, the odds are against the President on health care. Those odds worsened considerably last week with Clinton's stunning defeat in the House of Representatives on the crime bill. Members of Congress weren't afraid of the President. They figured there was no price to pay for defying him.
CALIFORNIA | LOCAL

Sen. Boxer promotes health care reform during visit to Los Angeles

August 22, 2013 | By Anna Gorman
Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) attacked Republicans on Thursday for their repeated attempts to repeal Obamacare, saying threats to shut down the government or limit the debt ceiling are irresponsible and ineffective. “The big problem we have are Republicans,” she said, speaking at a health center in North Hollywood. “They are the obstacle.” Despite the continued discussions about repeal, Boxer said the states and federal government are moving forward with the Affordable Care Act and plan to begin enrolling people in new coverage options in October.
CALIFORNIA | LOCAL

BURBANK : Meeting Planned on Health-Care Reform

May 28, 1994 | ED BOND
A town hall meeting on health-care reform with an array of state, local and federal officials will be held Tuesday by the Burbank Chamber of Commerce at Woodbury University. About 200 business people from San Diego to San Francisco are expected to attend the conference, as well as Rep. Carlos Moorhead (R-Glendale) and representatives of U. S. Sens. Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein. The conference, being held from 7:15 to 9 p.m.
CALIFORNIA | LOCAL

Doctor shortage slows reform

December 16, 2012 | Anna Gorman
The blurry vision began early last year. Roy Lawrence ignored it as long as he could. But after falling off a ladder at his construction job, he knew he had to see a doctor. He went to a community health clinic in South Los Angeles, where doctors determined he had diabetes and cataracts. The clinic could manage his illness but referred him early this year to the county health system for eye surgery. Nearly a year later, Lawrence, a Jamaican immigrant without insurance, still is waiting for the operation.
CALIFORNIA | LOCAL

PERSPECTIVE ON HEALTH CARE REFORM : 'Pay or Play' Is a Losing Gamble : The Democrats would give us the ultimate bureaucracy. There are better ways to improve medical care.

January 13, 1992 | LOUIS W. SULLIVAN, Dr. Louis W. Sullivan is secretary of Health and Human Services
"Pay or play," a phrase that sounds like a new game in Las Vegas, is the catchy nickname for a health-care reform proposal that has been introduced by Democrats in Congress. Advertised as a simple way to get more people insured, it's really a back door to national health care, which would be a cumbersome bureaucratic system. The idea is simple--deceptively so.
CALIFORNIA | LOCAL

An Ailing Profession : Medicine: New doctors enduring the challenges and rigors as first-year interns face a future clouded by skyrocketing costs and impending health-care reforms.

July 23, 1993 | DEBORAH SCHOCH, TIMES STAFF WRITER
The doctors for the 21st Century have arrived in force at Los Angeles County/Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, armed with their spanking-new medical degrees and eager to begin treating patients. Yet many of the young physicians starting their internships this summer are doing so on a note of trepidation, unsure what awaits them in the brave new world of health-care reform.
CALIFORNIA | LOCAL

How to Spread a Policy Disease : Washington must act on health-care reform

July 11, 1994
Washington, take note: While Congress and the White House play political poker over how much national health care reform there should be and how soon, the nation's most populous state isn't waiting to play its high-stakes hand. On the November state ballot is an ambitious but ill-advised initiative called the California Health Security Act. More than a million signatures were collected in order to bring the Canadian-style health care proposal up for a vote.
OPINION

PERSPECTIVE ON HEALTH-CARE REFORM : Rx for Recovery--Next Year : The public still wants a plan, but it has to be concise, honest and gimmick-free--a task for the new Congress.

October 9, 1994 | THEODORE R. MARMOR and MARK GOLDBERG, Theodore R. Marmor is a professor of public policy at Yale School of Management and author of "Understanding Health Care Reform" (Yale University Press, 1994 ) . Mark Goldberg, a management fellow at Yale University, is the editor of the magazine Domestic Affairs.
During the last week of September, Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell officially declared what had been evident for weeks: For health care reform, the future is not now. Recriminations have already begun in earnest. But more important than assigning blame--of which there is more than enough to distribute--is drawing sensible lessons for the future. After all, the problems health-care reform was supposed to address--escalating costs and eroding coverage--have not suddenly disappeared.
CALIFORNIA | LOCAL

PERSPECTIVE ON HEALTH-CARE REFORM : The Odd Jargon of the 95% Promise : The new buzzword is trigger, a device to force full coverage at some later date, letting this Congress off the hook.

August 4, 1994 | MARK GOLDBERG and TED MARMOR and JERRY MASHAW, Mark Goldberg is the editor of Domestic Affairs magazine. Ted Marmor is a professor of politics and public policy at the Yale School of Organization and Management. Jerry Mashaw is a professor of law at Yale Law School.
The health-care reform plan proposed Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader George J. Mitchell reflects Mitchell's political dilemmas. He knows he can't muster enough votes in the Senate to approve either the President's original bill or the bill likely to pass the House of Representatives. And he believes, sadly but accurately, that if he doesn't get a bill out of the Senate, the reform process will expire for this year or longer.
BUSINESS

HEALTH CARE : CHOC Newsletter Looks at Impact of Reform on Children

March 22, 1994 | James M. Gomez, Times staff writer
As the debate over health-care reform rages in the hallways of Capitol Hill, the folks over at Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) have decided to make their own statement about how the complicated issue will affect kids. In a quarterly newsletter called The Human Side of Health Care Reform, CHOC features stories of children who are former patients. The third issue was printed last week.
BUSINESS

The truth about healthcare reform

March 24, 2012 | Michael Hiltzik
In today's world of 24-hour news and 15-second sound bites, every policymaker knows that managing the message is the key to winning over the public. So why has the messaging on behalf of one of the most dramatic public reforms of our lifetimes, the federal Affordable Care Act, been so incompetent? Provisions of the 2010 healthcare reform have already changed the lives of millions of Americans for the better. It has brought insurance coverage to more than 2.6 million previously uninsured young adults, cut prescription costs by a total of $3 billion for millions of seniors, eliminated co-pays on preventive services such as child immunizations and cancer screenings and eliminated annual and lifetime claims caps for more than 80 million policyholders.
ENTERTAINMENT

Happening Wednesday: Hot Hot Heat in L.A. and more

June 30, 2010
POP MUSIC Hot Hot Heat Post punk impresarios from British Columbia, Hot Hot Heat returns with "Future Breeds," its first album since 2007's "Happiness Ltd." The dudes have been burning up the Bootleg Theater every Wednesday this month, and Wednesday they'll be closing out their residency with Voxhaul Broadcast and the Union Line supporting. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $12. www.foldsilverlake.com. Damien Jurado With his ninth album, "Saint Bartlett," misty-eyed troubadour Damien Jurado has turned in a steadily affecting batch of rustic songs made lush with unexpected instrumentation and a wider sense of space.
NATIONAL

Healthcare backup plans carry huge risks

January 19, 2010 | By Noam N. Levey
White House officials and Democratic congressional leaders are exploring whether to finish their healthcare overhaul without further Senate action in case a Republican victory today in the Massachusetts Senate race deprives them of a filibuster-proof majority. Under a strategy that carries major political risks, House Democrats would be called on to approve the version that cleared the Senate, allowing the bill to go directly to President Obama for his signature. The move would end negotiations over how to reconcile provisions on which the two chambers differ.
NATIONAL

More healthcare votes ahead for Congress

January 3, 2010 | By James Oliphant
The Senate passed its version of the healthcare overhaul on Christmas Eve. Here are some questions about what's next as the legislation continues to work its way through Congress: What's going to happen this month? The Senate's healthcare legislation must now be merged with the House version -- and that could be tricky. Senate and House negotiators could choose to meet in a formal conference committee to work out the differences or instead work out a deal in a looser, give-and-take fashion.
NATIONAL

Unhappy holidays in a partisan Senate

December 19, 2009 | By Richard Simon and James Oliphant
In this season of good cheer and glad tidings, Congress has become one of the meanest places on Earth. Republicans recently angered Democrats by invoking a rarely used rule that required reading legislation aloud on the Senate floor for nearly three hours. Democrats infuriated Republicans by denying the customary courtesy of allowing a senator to speak on her amendment before it came up for a vote. When one senator was denied an additional minute to finish his remarks -- normally an unremarkable indulgence -- Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.
NATIONAL

Senate healthcare talks pick up pace

December 7, 2009 | By Janet Hook
President Obama traveled to Capitol Hill on Sunday to rally Democrats on his signature healthcare initiative as the Senate moved closer to addressing two of the biggest land mines in the bill's path: the terms of a new public insurance option and limits on federal abortion funding. A showdown on the abortion issue is scheduled for early this week. An amendment to set stricter limits on federal funding is expected to be defeated. As for the public option, behind-the-scenes Democratic negotiations to satisfy both liberals and moderates quickened Sunday.
NEWS

First Lady Puts Health Reform Failure on Self

January 10, 1995 | From Associated Press
First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton blamed herself Monday for the failure of health-care reform last year and said she had been politically "naive and dumb," a newspaper reported. Speaking to a group of women writers invited to lunch at the White House, Mrs. Clinton also said she is surprised by how she sometimes is perceived, the New York Times reported.
BUSINESS

Allergan Blames Health Reforms in Laying Off 56 : Employment: Irvine Maker of eye- and skin-care products says its profits are hurt by cuts in Medicare reimbursement for lenses it makes.

October 5, 1993 | JAMES M. GOMEZ, TIMES STAFF WRITER
Allergan Inc., a maker of eye- and skin-care products, said Monday that proposed health-care reform and cuts in Medicare reimbursement for artificial lenses have forced the company to eliminate 56 jobs. Allergan spokesman Jeffrey B. D'Eliscu said the staff cuts were effective immediately, but he did not know how many of the positions being eliminated were currently vacant.
NATIONAL

Senate healthcare debate stretches through weekend

December 6, 2009 | By Noam N. Levey
As the Senate healthcare debate stretched through the weekend, President Obama made plans to visit Capitol Hill this afternoon to meet with Democratic lawmakers at a rare weekend caucus gathering. The move comes as Democratic leaders are pushing the Senate to complete work on its bill before Christmas, a deadline seen as crucial if Congress is to send the president healthcare legislation by the end of January. A month ago, Obama visited the Capitol to rally House Democrats just before they voted to pass their version of the overhaul, which the president has made a cornerstone of his domestic agenda.
NATIONAL

Senate Democrats push ahead on health bill

December 4, 2009 | By Noam N. Levey
After days of delay, Senate Democrats pushed ahead Thursday with their drive to pass a healthcare bill by Christmas, approving the first amendment to their giant bill: a measure to expand women's access to preventive services such as mammograms. The proposal by Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski (D-Md.), which passed on a largely party-line 61-39 vote, would authorize the federal government to require insurers to cover women's preventive care and screenings without co-payments. The amendment is expected to cost about $940 million over 10 years.
